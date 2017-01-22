Victim In Critical Condition After Overnight Shooting In Mpls.

January 22, 2017 9:58 AM
Filed Under: 9 Bar, Minneapolis, Shooting, South Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police say an individual was in critical condition Sunday morning following a shooting in south Minneapolis.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired shortly after 11:15 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of West 15th Street and Nicollet Avenue, just south of downtown. When they got to the scene, however, no victim or suspect was found.

About 10 minutes later, a victim arrived at Hennepin County Medical Center with multiple gunshot wounds. He had been shot while in a car.

Police described the victim as male, but it’s yet unknown if he’s an a adult or juvenile. As of 2 a.m. Sunday, he was in critical condition.

The shooting remains under investigation. No arrests have been made.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Best Of Minnesota
Good Question

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia