Victim In Critical Condition After Overnight Shooting In Mpls.

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police say an individual was in critical condition Sunday morning following a shooting in south Minneapolis.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired shortly after 11:15 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of West 15th Street and Nicollet Avenue, just south of downtown. When they got to the scene, however, no victim or suspect was found.

About 10 minutes later, a victim arrived at Hennepin County Medical Center with multiple gunshot wounds. He had been shot while in a car.

Police described the victim as male, but it’s yet unknown if he’s an a adult or juvenile. As of 2 a.m. Sunday, he was in critical condition.

The shooting remains under investigation. No arrests have been made.