Ground Stop Lifted After United Airlines Computer Glitch

NEW YORK (AP) — United Airlines says all of its domestic flights had to be grounded on Sunday because of a computer problem.

Company spokeswoman Maddie King said in a brief statement that it issued a ground stop in the U.S. because of an “IT issue.” It did not give any more details, and it was not immediately clear how many flights were affected.

Officials with United Airlines said the ground stop was lifted just after 8 p.m. Sunday, and they are working to get flights operational as quickly as possible.

Chicago-based United Airlines and United Express operate more than 4,500 flights a day to 339 airports across five continents.

