Woodbury Police: Man Arrested After Assault, Barricade Situation

January 22, 2017 9:33 AM
Filed Under: Assault, Barricade, Woodbury

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police in Woodbury say a man is in custody after he assaulted a woman Saturday and barricaded himself inside a home for hours.

The standoff started shortly after 7:30 p.m., when officers responded to a home on the 1000 block of Briar Glen Lane on a report of an assault. The victims, one woman and one man, were hospitalized. The woman is believed to be in stable condition, police say.

While responding to the assault, officers learned that the suspect was still inside the home, armed with a rifle. Negotiations began shortly after.

After about four hours, the suspect, who has not been named, was convinced to surrender. He was arrested without incident, police said.

