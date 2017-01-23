2 DNR Officers Involved In ATV Rollover In Carlton County

January 23, 2017 12:46 PM
Filed Under: Carlton County, DNR

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An ATV crash in Carlton County sent a DNR officer to the hospital earlier this month.

According to the Carlton County Sheriff’s office, it happened at around 3:22 p.m. on Jan. 6 near the intersection of Aspen Road and Soldier Road in Moose Lake Township. The driver of the ATV — identified as Brent Speldrich, an officer with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources — told deputies he was driving along the path when the vehicle hit a rock that was buried in the snow and flipped over.

Speldrich’s wife Dustin Speldrich — who also works for the DNR, according to state records — was also riding in the ATV at the time. She was taken to Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids with an apparent head injury, according to an accident report from the Carlton County Sheriff’s office.

Deputies say both Brent and Dustin Speldrich were on duty at the time, and the vehicle involved is government-owned.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Best Of Minnesota
Good Question

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia