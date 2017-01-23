2 DNR Officers Involved In ATV Rollover In Carlton County

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An ATV crash in Carlton County sent a DNR officer to the hospital earlier this month.

According to the Carlton County Sheriff’s office, it happened at around 3:22 p.m. on Jan. 6 near the intersection of Aspen Road and Soldier Road in Moose Lake Township. The driver of the ATV — identified as Brent Speldrich, an officer with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources — told deputies he was driving along the path when the vehicle hit a rock that was buried in the snow and flipped over.

Speldrich’s wife Dustin Speldrich — who also works for the DNR, according to state records — was also riding in the ATV at the time. She was taken to Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids with an apparent head injury, according to an accident report from the Carlton County Sheriff’s office.

Deputies say both Brent and Dustin Speldrich were on duty at the time, and the vehicle involved is government-owned.