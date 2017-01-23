4 Things To Know: Trump’s First Week In White House, State Of State, Super Bowl LI & More

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – From President Trump’s first week in the White House to Gov. Mark Dayton’s State of the State address, here is a look at the top four stories from Jan. 23, 2017.

Trump’s First Full Week In Office

President Donald Trump kicks off his first full week in the White House, meeting with congressional leaders and possibly signing more executive orders.

The President has been pressing Congress to confirm his cabinet nominees, only two have been confirmed so far.

All eyes will also be on White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer Monday as he delivers his first formal briefing two days after taking aim at the media for so-called “false reporting.”

Southern U.S. Braces For More Storms

Parts of the South are cleaning up after a weekend of deadly tornadoes. The storms left behind a path of destruction from Mississippi to Georgia and killed at least 19 people.

More severe weather is possible Monday from north Florida into the Carolinas.

Dayton To Give State Of The State Address

A clearer vision of what Gov. Dayton is preparing to do in 2017 will be made Monday evening. Dayton will deliver his State of the State Address from the Capitol at 7 p.m.

WCCO will be live streaming the address on the WCCO Facebook page and website. Highlights of his speech will also be shown on WCCO 4 News At 10.

Are You Ready For Some Football?

Super bowl LI is now set.

The Atlanta Falcons reached the bowl by defeating the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game. The New England Patriots earned their spot by beating the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Game.

Both teams will go head to head Feb. 5 in Houston, Texas.