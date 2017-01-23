Police: 6 Arrested In Maplewood Mail Thefts

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say as many as six people have been arrested in connection with a string of mail thefts that have happened in Maplewood since before Christmas.

The Maplewood Police Department says it has received several reports of mailbox thefts and thefts of packages left by delivery workers over the holiday season. Police say two St. Paul men and a juvenile from Maplewood were arrested at about 1:20 a.m. Sunday in connection with a mail theft on the south side of the city.

Authorities say three other adults were arrested on the afternoon of Dec. 28, 2016, who had been spotted opening mailboxes and taking items on the north side of the city. Authorities say the arrests are good for the city, but are unlikely to prevent future incidents.

Maplewood police say they are working with other local agencies to who have also experience a rise in mail theft. Authorities say it’s important to be aware of your mail and the potential for theft as it’s the first step towards identity theft.