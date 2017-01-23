Police Make Arrest In Death Of North Minneapolis Grandmother

MINNEAPOLS (WCCO) — Police have made an arrest in connection with the death of a grandmother in north Minneapolis last year.

Birdell Beeks, 58, was struck by a stray bullet while sitting in her minivan around 6 p.m. on May 26, 2016, at Penn and 21st Avenues North.

Birdell Beeks’ teenage granddaughter was also in the car at the time. Police said Birdell was an innocent bystander.

The Minneapolis Police Department announced Monday an adult male has been charged with murder and booked at Hennepin County Jail.

“I am so glad that we will get justice for my mom,” Birdell’s daughter Sa’Lesha Beeks said. “She did not deserve to die.”

“This is huge for our community and for all of us,” MPD Chief Janee Harteau said. “Every incident that occurs in the city of Minneapolis, I feel responsible for.”

Sa’Lesha spoke out against the violence in north Minneapolis after her mother’s death.

“Stop being cowards out here,” Sa’Lesha said. “If you were big enough to pick up that gun and decide that you were going to go outside and put innocent people in the way of your anger, stand up, be a man and turn yourself in.”

Family and friends had been asking for months for people to come forward with information about suspects in Birdell’s death. In August of last year, police offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.