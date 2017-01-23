Dayton To Set Stage For 2017 Session In State Of State

January 23, 2017 8:04 AM
Filed Under: Mark Dayton, State of the State Address

Programming Note: The Governor’s State Of The State speech will be carried live on WCCO Radio beginning at 7 p.m.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Gov. Mark Dayton is preparing to lay out his vision for 2017 and beyond.

The Democratic governor was set to deliver his State of the State address Monday evening at the state Capitol. It’s back to normal for the annual speech after it was moved to the University of Minnesota last year due to ongoing renovations at the Capitol.

Dayton’s ideas for how to handle a $1.4 billion budget surplus will likely clash with the Republicans who control both chambers of the Legislature for his final two years in office. GOP lawmakers haven’t started assembling their own proposals yet.

A final look at the state’s forecast next month will solidify the budget picture and set the Legislature’s major work for the year in motion.

