American Cancer Society’s Young Professionals Hosts 9th Annual ‘Finding A Cure’ Gala

January 23, 2017 9:01 AM
Filed Under: American Cancer Society, American Cancer Society's Young Professionals, Finding A CURE Gala, Muse Event Center

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – About half of all men and one-third of all women in the U.S. will develop cancer during their lifetimes, according to the American Cancer Society.

This Saturday, American Cancer Society’s Young Professionals Finding a Cure (CURE), is hosting its 9th annual fundraising gala.

CURE hosts a signature themed gala each year to help fund cancer research and support the mission of the American Cancer Society.

The gala will be held Jan. 28 at the Muse Event Center.

For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit Finding a Cure Gala! Online.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Best Of Minnesota
Good Question

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia