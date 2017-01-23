American Cancer Society’s Young Professionals Hosts 9th Annual ‘Finding A Cure’ Gala

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – About half of all men and one-third of all women in the U.S. will develop cancer during their lifetimes, according to the American Cancer Society.

This Saturday, American Cancer Society’s Young Professionals Finding a Cure (CURE), is hosting its 9th annual fundraising gala.

CURE hosts a signature themed gala each year to help fund cancer research and support the mission of the American Cancer Society.

The gala will be held Jan. 28 at the Muse Event Center.

For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit Finding a Cure Gala! Online.