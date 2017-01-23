2 Mpls. Authors Awarded With Literary Honors

January 23, 2017 4:52 PM
Filed Under: Caren Stelson, Kelly Barnhill, Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two Minneapolis authors have been recognized with two prestigious literature honors.

Kelly Barnhill won the 2017 Newbery Award for her young adult novel “The Girl Who Drank the Moon.”

It’s described as suspenseful and whimsy story of a girl who is saved by a witch and discovers her own powers.

The New York Times bestseller was named to several “best of 2016” reading lists.

Caren Stelson was recognized with the Robert Sibert honor for her book “Sachiko: A Nagasaki Bomb Survivor’s Story.”

It’s a book for middle schoolers which tells the true story of a 6-year-old who survives the Nagasaki atomic bomb.

