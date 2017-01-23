Launch party for Gold Experience: Following Prince in the 90s by Jim Walsh

January 23, 2017 9:00 AM

“Throughout the 1990s, Prince feuded with his record label, Warner Bros., over his rights as an independent recording artist—and made some of the most brilliant music of his career. During that time, Jim Walsh covered Prince for the St. Paul Pioneer Press and wrote about him passionately, thoughtfully, exhaustively. Here, in real time, is that coverage: a clip-by-clip look back at Prince in the ‘90s. Walsh’s newly unearthed interviews, essays, columns, and reviews make Gold Experience an essential slice of history for fans, scholars, and latecomers to the Minneapolis-born musical genius Prince Rogers Nelson (June 7, 1958–April 21, 2016).”

–BOOK LAUNCH: 7:00 PM, Tuesday, January 24th, 2017, Amsterdam Bar and Hall (6 W 6th St, St Paul, MN 55102). MPR’s Andrea Swensson will lead a Q&A with Walsh about his years covering Prince for the St. Paul Pioneer Press, and he will also read from and discuss both Gold Experience and Bar Yarns and Manic-Depressive Mixtapes. Doors open at 6:30, and the program starts at 7:00. This event is free and open to the public, but please RSVP via Amsterdam Bar and Hall (https://www.ticketfly.com/purchase/event/1407861?utm_medium=bks). This event is presented by SubText Books, who will have copies of Gold Experience and Bar Yarns and Manic-Depressive Mixtapes for sale.
–1:00 PM, Saturday, January 28th, 2017, Barnes & Noble Galleria Edina (3230 Galleria, Edina, MN 55435). Reading and book signing.
–7:00 PM, Wednesday, February 8th, 2017, Magers & Quinn Booksellers (3038 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55408). Reading and book signing.

For more info on book launch, click here.

