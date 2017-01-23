Republicans Consider Killing Failing Renewable Energy Fund

January 23, 2017 2:14 PM
Filed Under: Minnesota Legislature, Renewable Energy Fund

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Republican state lawmakers are considering killing a renewable energy fund that they say has been a failure.

They say the programs haven’t done much to lower the cost of renewable energy. They’re proposing to shift the money instead to a general energy account.

Rep. Marion O’Neill of Maple Lake says doing so would make sure state money is used appropriately. She called the bill to shift the money a “course correction.”

Rep. Jean Wagenius, a Minneapolis Democrat, pushed back during Monday’s meeting of the House Ways and Means committee. She says eliminating the fund would hurt research and development on renewables.

(© Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

