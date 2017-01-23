Man, 56, Indicted For Allegedly Sexually Assaulting Girl, 14

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A grand jury indicted a man in Stearns County Monday for criminal sexual conduct related to the sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl.

According to the Stearns County Attorney’s Office, 56-year-old John William Magney was indicted for three counts of criminal sexual conduct. Magney was charged in December for allegedly giving a 14-year-old girl alcohol in Waite Park before sexually assaulting her.

In 1982, Magney was convicted of first degree intrafamilial sexual abuse in Mille Lacs County for an offense against a 4-year-old girl, according to the attorney’s office. Fifteen years later, he was convicted of first degree criminal sexual conduct in Benton County for an offense against a 6-year-old girl.

Those prior convictions enhance Magney’s potential penalty for the current charges to life in prison.

Magney is being held in the Stearns County Jail on $1 million unconditional bail or $500,000 with conditions. His first court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday morning.