MNfusion: Hennepin Theatre Trust Announces 2017 – 2018 Season

Grey skies are gonna clear up, put on a happy face! New shows are popping up all over the place, so put on a happy face!

As winter begins to wind down, Twin Cities theater fans can start looking forward to a new theatrical season! On Monday, Hennepin Theatre Trust announced its line-up for 2017 – 2018.

The upcoming year features 10 shows, including seven making their Twin Cities debut and three returning favorites.

The season begins on Sept. 15 with Disney favorite, “Aladdin.”

The beloved Disney story is making its Twin Cities debut at the Orpheum Theatre. It will have a four-week run, lasting through Oct. 8. The show includes several songs from the classic film as well as several new tunes.

Following “Aladdin,” another show new to the Twin Cities opens on Oct. 31. Based on the film by the same name, “Finding Neverland” tells the story of how playwright J.M. Barrie found the inspiration for Peter Pan. The show, also at the Orpheum Theatre, runs through Nov. 5.

Yet another new show, also based off of a film, is the next to open at the Orpheum Theatre. From Nov. 21 – 26, “Waitress” will take the stage. The musical, featuring a score written by singer Sara Bareilles, tells a story of a small town waitress dreaming of a new life.

Then, as the holiday season gets underway, Hennepin Theatre Trust brings in beloved musical from Andrew Lloyd Webber – “Phantom of the Opera.” Webber’s classic will run from Dec. 13 – 31.

The 2016 Tony Award winner for best play kick off 2018. Opening on Feb. 13, and running through Feb. 18, “The Humans” takes place over the course of a Thanksgiving dinner.

In March, Webber returns with “School of Rock.” The show, based off of the comedy starring Jack Black, tells the story of a wanna-be rock star turned substitute teacher and features a score by Webber. The musical runs from March 6 – 11.

April features “Something Rotten!,” a play about creating musical theater. It tells the story of two brothers desperately trying to write a play and get out from under the shadow of “The Bard” and their quest to create new art. The show runs from April 3 – 8.

April will also see the return of “Jersey Boys!” After a successful run in 2015, the show about Franki Valli and the Four Seasons returns to Minneapolis with a limited run from April 24 – 29.

The next show is another that will be returning to Minneapolis. “Chicago” will be at the Orpheum June 5 – 10. The musical-turned-movie tells the story of a number of women on trial for murder during the age of jazz.

The final show of the season is yet another Webber musical. After audiences see “Phantom of the Opera” in December 2017, they can see what happens after the curtain closed in “Love Never Dies.” Webber’s musical follows the story of Christine and the Phantom 10 years later. The show runs June 26 – July 1.

Season tickets go on sale Monday. Packages can be purchased at the box office or online.

For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit Hennepin Theatre Trust online.