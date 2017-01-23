St. Cloud Bar Employee Arrested On 3rd-Degree Assault Charges

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – An employee of a St. Cloud bar has been arrested on charges of assault following an incident that left a male patron injured Sunday morning.

According to the St. Cloud Police Department, around 2 a.m. officers patrolling an area near the 500 block of West Germain were flagged down by a pedestrian regarding a male who was unconscious and bleeding from the head.

Officers located the 21-year-old man outside the south doors of Press Bar with injuries to his head.

Further investigation found the victim had been removed from the bar by a security employee earlier in the evening. Security removed the victim for being overly intoxicated having lit a cigarette inside the bar.

Witnesses told police the employee had placed the victim in some type of headlock when he was taking him outside of the bar and, once outside, threw him to the ground. This caused the victim to hit his head on the sidewalk.

The security employee then went back inside, not checking to see if the victim was harmed.

Police identified the security employee as 20-year-old Patrick James McNeely, of St. Cloud. He was taken into custody at Stearns County Jail for third-degree assault.

The victim was taken to St. Cloud Hospital. His injuries were found to be non-life threatening.

This incident is currently under investigation. Anyone with any information should call the St. Cloud Police Department 320-251-1200 or the Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 320-255-1301.