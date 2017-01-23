St. Cloud Bar Employee Arrested On 3rd-Degree Assault Charges

January 23, 2017 8:18 AM
Filed Under: Press Bar, St. Cloud, St. Cloud Police Department

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – An employee of a St. Cloud bar has been arrested on charges of assault following an incident that left a male patron injured Sunday morning.

According to the St. Cloud Police Department, around 2 a.m. officers patrolling an area near the 500 block of West Germain were flagged down by a pedestrian regarding a male who was unconscious and bleeding from the head.

Officers located the 21-year-old man outside the south doors of Press Bar with injuries to his head.

Further investigation found the victim had been removed from the bar by a security employee earlier in the evening. Security removed the victim for being overly intoxicated having lit a cigarette inside the bar.

Witnesses told police the employee had placed the victim in some type of headlock when he was taking him outside of the bar and, once outside, threw him to the ground. This caused the victim to hit his head on the sidewalk.

The security employee then went back inside, not checking to see if the victim was harmed.

Police identified the security employee as 20-year-old Patrick James McNeely, of St. Cloud. He was taken into custody at Stearns County Jail for third-degree assault.

The victim was taken to St. Cloud Hospital. His injuries were found to be non-life threatening.

This incident is currently under investigation. Anyone with any information should call the St. Cloud Police Department 320-251-1200 or the Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 320-255-1301.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Best Of Minnesota
Good Question

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia