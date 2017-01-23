Report: St. Paul Cop Charged For Punching Girl, 14, In The Face

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A St. Paul police officer is facing charges for allegedly punching a 14-year-old girl twice after she spit in his face.

The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports that 38-year-old Officer Michael Philip Soucheray II was charged Monday with fifth-degree assault. He is currently on paid administrative leave.

According to a criminal complaint, Scouheray hit the teen twice in the face on Dec. 1 while responding to a call of a suicidal girl who was refusing to go to the hospital, the newspaper reports. The girl allegedly spit in the officer’s face while handcuffed in the squad car.

The Minneapolis City Attorney’s Office charged Scouheray, as the case was referred to Minneapolis to avoid a conflict of interest.

Scouheray has served as an officer in St. Paul for seven years, the newspaper reports. Scouheray is slated to be in court on March 16.