Report: St. Paul Cop Charged For Punching Girl, 14, In The Face

January 23, 2017 2:43 PM
Filed Under: Assault, St. Paul

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A St. Paul police officer is facing charges for allegedly punching a 14-year-old girl twice after she spit in his face.

The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports that 38-year-old Officer Michael Philip Soucheray II was charged Monday with fifth-degree assault. He is currently on paid administrative leave.

According to a criminal complaint, Scouheray hit the teen twice in the face on Dec. 1 while responding to a call of a suicidal girl who was refusing to go to the hospital, the newspaper reports. The girl allegedly spit in the officer’s face while handcuffed in the squad car.

The Minneapolis City Attorney’s Office charged Scouheray, as the case was referred to Minneapolis to avoid a conflict of interest.

Scouheray has served as an officer in St. Paul for seven years, the newspaper reports. Scouheray is slated to be in court on March 16.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Best Of Minnesota
Good Question

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia