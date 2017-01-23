Timberwolves Purchase Iowa Energy Of NBA D-League

January 23, 2017 2:30 PM
Filed Under: Iowa Energy, Minnesota Timberwolves, NBA Developmental League

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Timberwolves announced Monday a letter of intent to purchase ownership of the Iowa Energy in the NBA Developmental League.

With the move, the Timberwolves will become the 18th NBA team to own and operate an NBA D-League team. The Iowa Energy currently have a partnership with the Memphis Grizzlies that will end at the conclusion of the 2016-17 season.

“We’re thrilled to bring the Iowa Energy into the Timberwolves family,” Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor said in a statement. “It’s great knowing that we can develop our young players so close to home and enjoy all the other benefits that come with owning a D-League team. We look forward to growing our relationship with the greater Des Moines area, the state of Iowa and basketball fans across the Upper Midwest.”

The Energy was affiliated with seven other NBA teams from 2007-2014. That included partnering with Minnesota in the 2013-14 season.

The Energy won the 2011 NBA D-League title and will continue to play 24 home games at Wells Fargo Arena in downtown Des Moines.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Best Of Minnesota
Good Question

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia