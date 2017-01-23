Timberwolves Purchase Iowa Energy Of NBA D-League

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Timberwolves announced Monday a letter of intent to purchase ownership of the Iowa Energy in the NBA Developmental League.

With the move, the Timberwolves will become the 18th NBA team to own and operate an NBA D-League team. The Iowa Energy currently have a partnership with the Memphis Grizzlies that will end at the conclusion of the 2016-17 season.

“We’re thrilled to bring the Iowa Energy into the Timberwolves family,” Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor said in a statement. “It’s great knowing that we can develop our young players so close to home and enjoy all the other benefits that come with owning a D-League team. We look forward to growing our relationship with the greater Des Moines area, the state of Iowa and basketball fans across the Upper Midwest.”

The Energy was affiliated with seven other NBA teams from 2007-2014. That included partnering with Minnesota in the 2013-14 season.

The Energy won the 2011 NBA D-League title and will continue to play 24 home games at Wells Fargo Arena in downtown Des Moines.