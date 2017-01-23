Wet, Heavy Snow To Fall On Minnesota Tuesday

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Following a stretch of unusually warm January weather, it’ll start to look a bit more like winter in Minnesota this week as several inches of wet, heavy snow is expected to fall Tuesday.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for southern Minnesota, along the Interstate 90 corridor, from Monday night until Tuesday night.

Snow is expected to impact the morning commute Tuesday, and driving conditions could be hazardous due to heavy snow and reduced visibility. Up to 8 inches of snow could accumulate in southern Minnesota, weather officials say.

Winter Storm Watch Tuesday into Wednesday for southern Minnesota. pic.twitter.com/baHuL0Xwfy — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) January 23, 2017

Central Minnesota and the Twin Cities metro will also see snow Tuesday. Meteorologist Kylie Bearse says the flakes will likely start falling around noon with snow showers continuing off and on overnight and into Wednesday morning. While forecast models are inconsistent, some show the metro receiving 4 to 6 inches of wet, heavy snow, Bearse said.

In the wake of the storm, temperatures will drop back to around normal.

After Wednesday, the rest of the week looks to have highs in the mid-to-upper 20s. While that’s still relatively mild, it’s not as balmy as the almost spring-like weather Minnesota has experienced in the last several days.

According to the National Weather Service, the Twin Cities was above freezing for the entire weekend, tying the record for consecutive above 32 degree days in January. The other records were set in 1944 and 1909.