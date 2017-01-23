‘We Are Not Alone’: St. Paul Women’s March Organizers Planning Next Move

January 23, 2017 5:05 PM By Esme Murphy
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Esme Murphy, St. Paul, Women's March

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Organizers of the largest demonstration in Minnesota history are trying to figure out what is their next move.

Turnout for the Women’s March in St. Paul on Saturday shattered expectations.

St. Paul police estimate 90,000 to 100,000 people took part in the protest against President Donald Trump and in support of women’s rights.

That is five times the number that was expected to turn out.

Similar marches across the nation and world also exceeded expectations.

The historic turnout of more than 90,000 crushed the previous record for the largest demonstration in Minnesota history, which is believed to be about 15,000 people during the 2008 Republican National Convention in St. Paul. Organizers’ initial goal was far more modest.

“We hoped for 5,000 people, clearly we surpassed that,” Bethany Bradley, one of the march organizers, said.

Bradley, a Minneapolis mother and photographer, was overwhelmed watching the crowds grow.

“Amazing, in awe of Minnesota and how we can come together and unify,” she said.

Minneapolis Mayor Betsy Hodges, one of the event speakers, says the marches here and across the country are a call to action.

“We are not alone and that it is time to start investing in the people and the organizations on the ground level who you know are doing the work,” Hodges said.

On their website, organizers of the National Women’s March are promising to publish a series of actions protesters can take moving forward. But the reality is that Trump, with Republicans in control of Congress, is poised to enact his agenda.

Analysts also point out that the massive demonstrations across the country, including the one here, occurred in Democratic strongholds.

“That’s the real task here, is to what extent do these large scale demonstrations now start to energize other individuals in those Republican areas,” Hamline University Professor David Schultz said.

And the fact is, Trump has his own core base among women. Here in Minnesota for example, Trump won 53 percent of white women.

Organizers of the St. Paul March will be meeting throughout the week to come up with specific agenda items they want to push for here in Minnesota.

