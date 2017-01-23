Woodbury Native To Begin Pro Career With Minnesota United

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Growing up in Woodbury, Brent Kallman watched soccer grow up here up close. And now to see it hit the big time?

“It’s really cool,” he said. “It’s awesome. Man, I used to go to the Thunder games when I was young, when my brother was playing. And to see what it was like then? And then, first-hand I got to see the difference when the new ownership group came in 2013, and watch it grow steadily every year. Man. I can’t wait to see what the first home game is going to look like, man. I think it’s going to be awesome.”

Especially since now, he gets to be a part of it. Which brings a mix of excitement and relief.

“Those are two really good words for it,” Kallman said. “I’m really relieved now that it’s official that I’m going to be with the club. Because the last few months were kind of stressful.”

Just imagine, in your own job, if every hour of every day was a constant audition to keep it. That’s what last year was like for Kallman and the rest of the United players, knowing not all of them would make the move up to MLS. But he says he wouldn’t have had it any other way.

“I think there was a little bit of added pressure, on everybody,” Kallman said, “and I think that’s actually a really good thing. The pressure is what forms people to perform and forms you to really improve, so I think I benefitted a lot from it.”

He blossomed from role player to steady starter.

“I got a lot of playing time,” he said, “and I got a chance to showcase what I can do, and show that I have a high ceiling, and that I can keep improving into the next level.”

And now he gets to do it on the next level.