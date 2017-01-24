Charges: While Shooting At Rival Gang Member, Man Kills N. Mpls. Woman

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 20-year-old Minneapolis man is accused of fatally shooting a grandmother while attempting to shoot a rival gang member, according to charges filed in Hennepin County.

On Tuesday, Joshua Chiazor Ezeka was charged with two felony counts of second-degree murder – with intent but not premeditated — in the shooting death of 58-year-old Birdell Beeks on May 26, 2016.

Beeks was shot as she was driving with her 16-year-old granddaughter at the intersection of 21st and Penn avenues north in north Minneapolis.

According to the criminal complaint, Ezek, a gang member, was told that a rival gang member was approaching the area in a car. Shortly after that, Ezek grabbed a gun, ran out of his house, ran towards the car and began firing multiple times. He was about 30 yards away when he fired his gun. Some of the bullets struck the rival gang member’s car, but others struck Beeks’ car, fatally striking Beeks.

Ezek allegedly then fled from the area in a car with a co-defendant, who has an active warrant pending.

Ezek is now in custody and is expected to make his first appearance Tuesday.

If convicted, he faces up 40 years in prison.