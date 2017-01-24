Charges: While Shooting At Rival Gang Member, Man Kills N. Mpls. Woman

January 24, 2017 1:12 PM
Filed Under: Birdell Beeks, Fatal Shooting, Joshua Chiazor Ezeka, North Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 20-year-old Minneapolis man is accused of fatally shooting a grandmother while attempting to shoot a rival gang member, according to charges filed in Hennepin County.

On Tuesday, Joshua Chiazor Ezeka was charged with two felony counts of second-degree murder – with intent but not premeditated — in the shooting death of 58-year-old Birdell Beeks on May 26, 2016.

Beeks was shot as she was driving with her 16-year-old granddaughter at the intersection of 21st and Penn avenues north in north Minneapolis.

Related: Police Make Arrest In Death Of North Mpls. Grandmother

According to the criminal complaint, Ezek, a gang member, was told that a rival gang member was approaching the area in a car. Shortly after that, Ezek grabbed a gun, ran out of his house, ran towards the car and began firing multiple times. He was about 30 yards away when he fired his gun. Some of the bullets struck the rival gang member’s car, but others struck Beeks’ car, fatally striking Beeks.

Ezek allegedly then fled from the area in a car with a co-defendant, who has an active warrant pending.

Ezek is now in custody and is expected to make his first appearance Tuesday.

If convicted, he faces up 40 years in prison.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Best Of Minnesota
Good Question

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia