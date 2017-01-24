Charges: Cable Installer Almost Hit By Accidentally-Discharged Bullet

January 24, 2017 3:43 PM
Blaine, Blaine Police

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 26-year-old Blaine man is charged with a felony for recklessly discharging a firearm, and almost injuring a cable installation worker in the process.

Blaine police say the worker called 911 on the morning of Nov. 12, 2016, to report that while he was installing a modem in the upper level of a home, a bullet came up through the floor.

The bullet hit the modem, which was being held by the worker, and then entered the ceiling, according to the criminal complaint.

Police interviewed the homeowner, who said her son — Darren Lamar Floyd – fired the weapon on accident.

Floyd later told investigators that he had recently found the gun and brought it home. He was inspecting it in the home’s basement when he cocked the gun to see if it was loaded, causing him to fire a single round.

Floyd, who was not arrested, could face up to two years in prison if convicted.

