Dayton Announces Public Option For MNsure With MinnesotaCare

January 24, 2017 3:22 PM
Filed Under: Mark Dayton, MinnesotaCare, MNsure

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Gov. Mark Dayton’s recent health scares have overshadowed his ambitious agenda for the 2017 Legislature.

Dayton collapsed during his State of the State address Monday night. He returned to work Tuesday morning and revealed he was recently diagnosed with prostate cancer.

But the 69-year-old Democrat is still unveiling his plans for massive policy and budget changes for the state. He’s pitching a state-run public health insurance option as the answer to skyrocketing costs and instability for shoppers who buy coverage on their own.

Dayton’s $45.8 billion budget proposal on Tuesday calls for an extra $75 million for his prized voluntary preschool program and other education spending.

His vision will clash with Republicans who control the Legislature. House Speaker Kurt Daudt says they’ll press for lower spending and more tax cuts.

