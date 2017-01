MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Paul police are saying the murder of a 79-year-old woman earlier this month was not done at random.

Myong “Suzie” Gossell was found dead in her home in the Greater East Side neighborhood on the afternoon of Jan. 4.

Neighbors and friends discovered her body after they entered the home to check on her welfare.

Police say they have not made any arrests yet in the case, but are still actively investigating.