Protesters Shut Down House Committee Over HF 332

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Protesters shut down a House committee meeting Tuesday morning after lawmakers approved a bill that would make protesters pay, in some cases, for the costs of policing demonstrations.

Tensions rose immediately after public testimony for HF 332 was held in the House Civil Law and Data Practices Policy Committee. Concerned citizens who attended the proceedings began chanting: “If we don’t get no justice, they don’t get no peace.”

One man, who identified himself as a friend of Philando Castile, stood up before lawmakers and shouted at them. “Shame on y’all,” he said. “It’s a crime to be black in America.” He pointed at lawmakers and said, “We’re coming for y’all’s seats.”

The demonstration was peaceful. Rep. Peggy Scott, the chair of the committee, quickly called for a recess.

Written by Rep. Nick Zerwas (R – Elk River), HF 332 would allow local police departments to charge protesters for the costs associated with demonstrations. He is also the author of a bill that would make penalties harsher for protesters who shut down traffic on highways.

The Republican-backed legislation comes on the heels of several high-profile protests in Minnesota, following the police shootings of Philando Castile and Jamar Clark. The high-profile protests include demonstrations at the Mall of America, on several highways and an occupation of a north Minneapolis police station.

Black Lives Matter Minneapolis, as well as lawmakers concerned about the legislation, say the bills appear to target protesters in urban areas, particularly citizens and groups concerned about race and equity.