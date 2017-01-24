Police: Pregnant Woman Found Dead In Eagan, Man Arrested

January 24, 2017 9:12 PM
Filed Under: Brooklyn Park, Eagan, Mounds View

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A pregnant woman’s death in Eagan Tuesday afternoon is being investigated as a homicide, and police have a man in custody.

Police say they responded to a call of an unresponsive female at around 2:53 p.m. on Alden Pond Lane. First responders attempted life-saving measures, but were unsuccessful. Investigators say she was 32 weeks pregnant.

Eagan Police say they determined the victim was “subjected to trauma” and began investigating her death as a homicide. About two hours later, they arrested a 23-year-old Brooklyn Park man in Mounds View.

Police say they are withholding the victim’s name pending notification of her family and have not charged the man in connection with the crime.

