Poll: 65 Percent Of Drivers Admit To Speeding Some Of The Time

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — We all know you are not supposed to, but every once in a while you end up speeding.

A new poll for PEMCO Insurance shows more people are admitting to going over the limit.

According to the poll, 65 percent of drivers admit to speeding at least some of the time — that’s up from 51 percent in 2011.

Among the excuses for speeding: trying to keep up with fast traffic, not paying attention to the speedometer, and some said they thought as long as they were only speeding 5 miles over the limit they wouldn’t get caught.