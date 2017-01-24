Target Recalls 9K Electric Scooters

January 24, 2017 8:14 PM
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A product sold exclusively at Target stores is being recalled by the thousands.

The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission says the Pulse Safe Start Transform electric scooter poses a fall risk to riders.

CPSC officials say the scooter’s knuckle, which connects the axle to the wheel, can break easily.

No injuries have been reported so far.

Pulse Performance, the company that makes the product, is recalling all 9,000 scooters, and will provide consumers with a full refund.

