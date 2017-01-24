Wiggins’ Buzzer-Beater Gives Timberwolves Win Over Suns 112-111

January 24, 2017 11:16 PM
Filed Under: Minnesota Timberwolves

PHOENIX (AP) — Andrew Wiggins sank an 18-foot pull-up jumper at the buzzer to give the Minnesota Timberwolves a 112-111 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night.

Wiggins, who scored 31 points, made one of two free throws with 12.1 seconds remaining to put the Timberwolves up. P.J. Tucker sank two from the foul line to give Phoenix a 111-110 lead with 6.3 seconds left, just enough time for Wiggins’ game-winner.

Devin Booker overcame a slow start to make his last five shots, three of them 3-pointers, for 26 points for the Suns.

Tyson Chandler had a season-high 22 points and grabbed 17 rebounds for Phoenix. Eric Bledsoe added 18 points, including a three-point play that tied it at 109 with 1:05 remaining.

