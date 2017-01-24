Police Seek Suspects In Robbery, Assault Near U Of M

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities are looking for two female suspects after a female victim was robbed and assaulted on the University of Minnesota’s West Bank on Sunday.

Minneapolis police responded to the incident at about 10:15 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of 19th Avenue South and 2nd Street South. The victim, who is not associated with the University of Minnesota, told authorities she encountered two women who assaulted her and took her cell phone.

The suspects fled the area after a passer-by stopped to help the victim. The victim had minor injuries and didn’t seek medical attention.

The victim and witnesses at the scene describe the suspects as African-American females about 20 to 25 years old, both 5 feet, 5 inches to 5 feet, 7 inches tall with a light build. One of the suspects had a ponytail with a pink hair band and was wearing white sweater under a black jacket with tan pants. The other suspect is described as wearing a black hat, black jacket and dark blue jeans with a pattern.

Anyone with information about the incident or who may know the suspects is asked to call the Minneapolis Police Department at (612) 692-8477. The incident remains under investigation.