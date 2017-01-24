Stewart’s Shootout Winner Lifts Wild Over Stars 3-2

DALLAS (AP) — Chris Stewart scored in the fifth round of a shootout, lifting the Minnesota Wild beat the Dallas Stars 3-2 on Tuesday night.

Stewart moved the puck to his backhand and slid the puck in under Dallas goalie Kari Lehtonen, who got a piece of it.

Patrick Eaves and Jamie Benn had scored for the Stars in the shootout, but Jason Pominville and Mikko Koivu matched them. Wild goalie Devan Dubnyk stopped Jason Spezza before Stewart’s shot won the game.

Dallas was the last NHL team to play a shootout game this season. The Wild improved to 2-2 in the tiebreaker.

The Stars had a two-man rush with about a minute left in the overtime, but Cody Eakin shot over the net.

Pominville and Koivu scored in regulation for Minnesota, and Dubnyk had 35 saves through overtime.

Eaves and Tyler Seguin scored for Dallas and Lehtonen finished with 31 saves.