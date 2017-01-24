Winter Storm Expected To Hit Southern MN Hardest Later Tuesday

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A winter storm is expected to move into the state later Tuesday – mostly after the evening commute.

Meteorologist Kylie Bearse says the hardest hit area will be the Interstate 90 corridor in the southern part of the state. Snow is expected to start after 3:00 p.m., so the after-work commute may be affected.

As for the Twin Cities, the snow isn’t expected to arrive until much later.

“Right now, (snow is) not expected to arrive in the Twin Cities until after midnight,” Bearse said. “It’ll continue to snow during the overnight as well.”

Bearse says snow totals will be lower in the northern metro, where they could see 1 to 3 inches of snow, and 2 to 4 inches in the southern metro.

Six or more inches of snow is expected along the I-90 corridor. Blowing snow will also be a concern for southern Minnesota, with the Winter Storm Warning expected to last until 6p.m. Wednesday.

After the storm, temperatures will return to average temperatures, which are mid-20s.