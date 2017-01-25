Independent Filmmaker Project Honors ABF DreamMaker Recipients

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – There’s a new exhibit by the Independent Filmmaker Project opening this weekend that highlights 50 notable Minnesota women.
It’s a collection of photographs taken by the late Ann Marsden from 1997 to 2010.
The women were all awarded the DreamMaker Award from the Ann Bancroft Foundation.
The ABF’s DreamMaker Award, launched in 1997, acknowledges individuals and organizations that are champions for women’s causes.
The exhibit opens in St. Paul at 5 p.m. Jan. 28 and runs through April 28.
For more information on times and location, visit the IFP online.