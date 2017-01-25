Independent Filmmaker Project Honors ABF DreamMaker Recipients

January 25, 2017 9:00 AM
Filed Under: Ann Bancroft Foundation, DreamMaker Award, IFB Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – There’s a new exhibit by the Independent Filmmaker Project opening this weekend that highlights 50 notable Minnesota women.

It’s a collection of photographs taken by the late Ann Marsden from 1997 to 2010.

The women were all awarded the DreamMaker Award from the Ann Bancroft Foundation.

The ABF’s DreamMaker Award, launched in 1997, acknowledges individuals and organizations that are champions for women’s causes.

The exhibit opens in St. Paul at 5 p.m. Jan. 28 and runs through April 28.

For more information on times and location, visit the IFP online.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Best Of Minnesota
Good Question

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia