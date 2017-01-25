MARY TYLER MOORE DIES: Death Of An Icon | Her Iconic TV Home In Mpls. | Her Statue In Downtown

All-Star Ensemble Of GRAMMYs Performers Announced

January 25, 2017 2:30 PM
Filed Under: Grammys

The first round of performers for the 59th annual GRAMMY Awards has been announced and includes 10-time GRAMMY winner John Legend, eight-time GRAMMY-winning band Metallica, seven-time GRAMMY winner Carrie Underwood and two-time nominee Keith Urban. James Corden, host of The Late Late Show, will host Music’s Biggest Night® for the first time.

Also taking the stage will be four-time GRAMMY Award winner Bruno Mars. This will mark Mars’ first GRAMMYs performance since 2013 and fifth time overall. Mars is currently nominated for Album of the year for his work on Adele’s “25.”

The 59th annual GRAMMY Awards will be broadcast live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12 (8:00-11:30 PM, live ET/5:00-8:30 PM, live PT; 6:00-9:30 PM, live MT) on the CBS.

