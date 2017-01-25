Police Search For Missing White Bear Lake Man

MARY TYLER MOORE DIES: Obit | Amelia's '02 Interview | Behind The Scenes w/ Dave Moore In '73 | Mpls. & MTM

January 25, 2017 7:40 PM
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — White Bear Lake police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing man.

Jeffrey Eckblad, 46, was last seen on Jan. 20. He is 6-feet-1-inches tall, weighs about 230 pounds, with brown eyes and a shaved head.

He was last seen wearing flip-flops, jeans and a white or tan parka.

His family is concerned for his welfare due to health issues. He is likely on foot or on public transportation.

Anyone who knows of Eckblad’s whereabouts is urged to call police at 651-429-8511, or call 911.

