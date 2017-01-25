Cause Of St. Paul House Fire Under Investigation

January 25, 2017 7:16 AM
Filed Under: St. Paul, St. Paul Fire Department

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Fire officials in St. Paul are investigating what caused a house fire early Wednesday morning.

Around 2 a.m., firefighters received a call from a neighbor of a house fire on the 900 block of Woodbridge Street.

Upon arrival, neighbors told the St. Paul Fire Department that the people who lived there moved out weeks ago.

Firefighters spent more than an hour putting it out before they could search to make sure no one was inside. Crews are currently investigating the cause of the fire.

