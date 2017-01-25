Illusionist, Ghost Talker Host Show At Triune Masonic Temple

January 25, 2017 12:00 PM
Filed Under: Intrigue Theater, St. Paul, Triune Masonic Temple

Starting this weekend at the Historic Triune Masonic Temple in St. Paul, audiences can see Intrigue Theater’s The Illusionist and The Ghost Talker.

Sean-Paul is the illusionist and Juliana Fay is the medium in this show.

The Historic Triune Masonic Temple is a meetinghouse of Freemasonry in Saint Paul. It is on the National Register of Historic Places.

The show begins its run on Jan. 27 and goes through Feb. 18. It features Friday and Saturday performances. The Friday shows are completely different from the Saturday shows. They say the Friday night shows feature more comedy and a more up close experience.

Tickets cost between $24.95 and $34.95.

For more information on show times, or to purchase tickets, visit the Intrigue Theater online.

