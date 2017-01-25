Mayo: Dayton’s Collapse Due To Possible Dehydration, Not Cancer Diagnosis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – One day after revealing he has cancer, and two days after collapsing at the State Capitol, Gov. Mark Dayton was out and about Wednesday.

At 8:45 a.m. he spoke at the Safe and Supportive Schools Conference at the University of Minnesota.

Dayton did see a Mayo Clinic doctor Tuesday about his fainting spell during his State of the State address. A Mayo spokesman said the doctor thought the fainting was related to the governor standing for a long time and possible dehydration.

The Mayo spokesperson said the fainting is not related to his prostate cancer diagnosis made last week.

Dayton has appointments next week to determine a treatment plan for the cancer.