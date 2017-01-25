Renovations At Target Center Continue, New Lounge Added

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A new lounge has recently been completed at the Target Center as part of $129 million renovation project.

The project, which includes both exterior and interior improvements, was approved by the Minneapolis City Council last spring.

On Tuesday, crews completed the creation of the new TCL SixOneTwo Lounge, made for select season ticket members in the skyway level.

The new space includes an exclusive skyway entrance, private access to the concourse and a menu curated by Timberwolves and Lynx food and beverage consultant David Fhima.

“This exclusive lounge was inspired by the warehouse district and infuses the local flavor of the food scene and modern warehouse décor that defines this downtown Minneapolis neighborhood. We are glad to have a great partner in TCL join us in creating this experience for season ticket members,” Timberwolves and Lynx Chief Revenue Officer Ryan Tanke said in a recent press release.

The TCL SixOneTwo Lounge will be open next season. It serves season ticket holders in sections 130, 131 and 132.

The renovations are expected to be completed by fall 2017.