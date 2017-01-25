Renovations At Target Center Continue, New Lounge Added

January 25, 2017 9:22 AM
Filed Under: Minnesota Timberwolves, Target Center

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A new lounge has recently been completed at the Target Center as part of $129 million renovation project.

The project, which includes both exterior and interior improvements, was approved by the Minneapolis City Council last spring.

On Tuesday, crews completed the creation of the new TCL SixOneTwo Lounge, made for select season ticket members in the skyway level.

The new space includes an exclusive skyway entrance, private access to the concourse and a menu curated by Timberwolves and Lynx food and beverage consultant David Fhima.

“This exclusive lounge was inspired by the warehouse district and infuses the local flavor of the food scene and modern warehouse décor that defines this downtown Minneapolis neighborhood. We are glad to have a great partner in TCL join us in creating this experience for season ticket members,” Timberwolves and Lynx Chief Revenue Officer Ryan Tanke said in a recent press release.

The TCL SixOneTwo Lounge will be open next season. It serves season ticket holders in sections 130, 131 and 132.

The renovations are expected to be completed by fall 2017.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Best Of Minnesota
Good Question

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia