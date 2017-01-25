At Least 1 Dead In St. Paul Duplex Fire; Children Missing

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Fire officials in St. Paul say a duplex fire Wednesday morning has left at least one person dead and firefighters searching for missing children.
The St. Paul Fire Department tweeted that the fire started at a duplex on 1035 Arkwright Street North, in the city’s Payne-Phalen neighborhood.
The fire killed at least one person and sent three other victims to the hospital with burn injuries. No victims have yet been identified.
Fire officials say there still might be two children missing. Searches are underway.