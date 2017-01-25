MARY TYLER MOORE DIES: Death Of An Icon | Her Iconic TV Home In Mpls. | Her Statue In Downtown

Timberwolves Karl-Anthony Towns Named To Rising Stars Challenge

January 25, 2017 2:08 PM
Filed Under: Karl Anthony Towns, Minnesota Timberwolves, NBA All-Star Weekend, Rising Stars Challenge

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minnesota Timberwolves forward Karl-Anthony Towns will be a part of the NBA All-Star Weekend, but he doesn’t know yet if he’ll be on the All-Star team.

The Timberwolves announced Wednesday that Towns has been selected for the Rising Stars Challenge. It’s a game that features NBA rookies and second-year players, and he’ll be on the U.S. team for the second straight year.

Towns is currently third in the NBA in double-doubles with 33 and is 18th in scoring at 21.8 points per game. He’s also eighth in rebounding and ninth in minutes per game.

Towns had 18 points and seven rebounds in last year’s Rising Stars Challenge. The starters for this year’s NBA All-Star Game have already been selected, but Towns could find out Thursday if he’s been selected to the Western Conference All-Star team.

