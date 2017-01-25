Wayzata Basketball Using ‘Team-First’ Approach To 14-0 Start

WAYZATA, Minn. (WCCO) — The basketball community knew Wayzata High School’s boys team had some talent this season.

They just didn’t know how high the ceiling reached, 14-0 and as Mike Max reports, the formula is simple.

The process started last season when Wayzata was winning games and gaining a trust in the head coach’s system.

“Team first. I mean if you see us warm up you probably think I don’t know how good they are. You see us play and the ball is moving all over the place,” coach Bryan Schnettler said.

But what really makes this team isn’t the defense or the offense. It’s predicated on one thing: Move the ball, and then you find the open man. And when you do if you’re a good shooter, you will benefit. And when you do, you will win basketball games.

They are the ultimate in skillfully and diligently drilling on the team game. That perfect practice makes perfect, something insisted on by the coach.

“Well he also translates a lot of if you’re open you’re going to shoot the ball because we have a lot of confidence. We think we’re some of the best shooters in the state, so look for the open pass if it’s there but if your feet are set, knock it down,” Wayzata guard Gavin Baumgartner said.

But see, that’s a carry-over from last year, when they exercised some demons. Like beating Hopkins for the first time in better than two decades.

“Yeah it obviously means a lot. I mean 25 years without beating a team in high school basketball is obviously a drought I’ve never really heard of,” Wayzata guard Ryan Lindgren said. “Beating them for the first time last year was an awesome experience.”

They’ve been playing at a high level ever since, one that looks like it has a shelf life that could extend a couple more months.

“It’s a marathon 26 regular season games and we’ve got a lot of season left to keep improving,” Schnettler said. “As we improved a lot last summer, we improved a lot so far this year. But it’s really about what are we going to do in March.”