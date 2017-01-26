The Coolest Celebration Kicks Off In St. Paul Thursday

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – An over 130 year tradition continues Thursday in St. Paul – the Winter Carnival!
The St. Paul Winter Carnival began in 1886 when some eastern newspaper correspondents visited the capital city only to write that the state in general was another Siberia unfit for human habitation.
The locals disagreed and turned it into what is now a two-week event.
“You know, I think winter can be long. So, I think there is a lot of opportunity to get out and about during winter. That’s really what we’re trying to provide – is reasons to celebrate winter, get family, friends and coworkers together and come down,” Rosanne Bump, president and CEO of St. Paul Winter Carnival, said.
An entire list of events can be found on the St. Paul Winter Carnival website.