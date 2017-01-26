4 Things To Know: Trump Travels To Philadelphia, Tiger Returns To Golf & More

MARY TYLER MOORE DIES: Obit | Amelia's '02 Interview | Behind The Scenes w/ Dave Moore In '73 | Mpls. & MTM

January 26, 2017 8:22 AM
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – From President Trump’s executive orders on immigration to Tiger Woods returning to golf, here is a look at the top four stories from Jan. 26, 2017.

U Of M Hearings For Gopher Football Players Begin

Over the next two days, 10 Gopher football players and their attorneys will make their cases to remain students at the U, according to the Star Tribune.

The Tribune reports the university has recommended the players be suspended or expelled.

The hearings are linked to sexual assault allegations made last fall. Charges were never filed, but the players were suspended indefinitely.

Trump To Address Congressional Republicans

President Trump travels to Philadelphia Thursday to address Congressional Republicans gathered for their annual policy retreat.

The meeting comes just a day after the President signed two executive orders on immigration. The first was to jump start building a wall on the U.S. – Mexico border, and the other was to slash federal money to immigrant-protecting “sanctuary” cities.

Tiger Woods Returns To Golf

Tiger Woods makes his return to the PGA Tour.

He’ll play in the Farmer’s Insurance Open in San Diego Thursday.

In the last 17 months, Woods only played in one tournament as he recovered from two back surgeries.

He also announced Wednesday that he is switching to Taylor Made clubs.

Crayola Experience Introduces Adults-Only Events

Calling all adults!

Crayola Experience at the Mall of America is hosting “Craft and Sips” events.

The first begins Thursday and runs from 7 to 9: 30 p.m.

The craft is a peacock-feather wine glass.

Tickets cost around $30 per person.

