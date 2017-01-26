Suspect Sought In Armed Robbery Of St. Cloud Gas Station

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police in St. Cloud are seeking the suspect in an armed robbery of a Super America Wednesday evening.

According to the St. Cloud Police Department, just after 7 p.m. officers received a call of an armed robbery on the 10 block of 14th Avenue Northeast.

Upon arrival, officers learned that a male had entered the store, displayed a handgun and demanded money from a female clerk. She was the only person working at the time.

The suspect was described as being 6’1″ and weighing roughly 180 pounds. He was wearing a red winter jacket that had a white stripe down the sleeve, a winter hat with ear flaps, sunglasses, a black bandana and grey sweatpants.

Police said the suspect left the store with an undisclosed amount of cash. No one was injured in the incident.

Police are asking anyone with any information to call the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-251-1200 or the Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 320-255-1301.