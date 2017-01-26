WCCO Viewers’ Choice For Best Snow Tubing In Minnesota

MARY TYLER MOORE: Obit | Amelia's '02 Interview | Behind The Scenes w/ Dave Moore In '73 | Mpls. & MTM

January 26, 2017
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — If you’re looking for an adrenaline rush, we’ve got one for you this week.

We wanted to get outside and find the best snow tubing in Minnesota. You voted and sent us to Nisswa for some winter fun at Mount Ski Gull.

“Tubing is just fun. Anybody can do it,” said Mark Bichler, executive director of Mount Ski Gull.

Snow tubing is one of the ways Minnesotans can get outside for some fresh air and fun during the cold winter months. And it takes very little skill.

“Our 5-and-a-half-year-old granddaughter came up and Christmas, got in one and we never saw her the rest of the time,” Bichler said.

Ricochet Alley at Mount Ski Gull in Nisswa is your pick for Best of Minnesota.

“We’ve been here since 1962. We are pushing 30,000 kids over the years who have learned to ski out here,” Bichler said.

It’s a northern Minnesota winter playland with skiing, snowboarding and snow tubing. Bichler and Missy Best are in charge, and are not afraid to get their hands dirty, even on their day off.

“We’re told it’s the longest tubing run in the state. The cable itself is about 760 feet long and it’s a rise of 300 feet,” Bichler said. “When you get done it’s about 1,000 feet. That’s three football fields of joy and speed.”

Best says after 15 years at Mount Ski Gull, it doesn’t feel like a job.

“It’s so fun here. The kids, the families. It’s what I love the most about this place,” Best said. “It’s fun to come to work.”

Mount Ski Gull is open for tubing Fridays through Mondays, and also on some holidays. It costs $14 for a two-hour session, and you can add more time for $5 an hour. Food and beverages are available on site, and so are helmet rentals.

Your other favorite spots to go tubing are at Elm Creek in Maple Grove and Detroit Mountain in Detroit Lakes.

