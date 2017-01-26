MARY TYLER MOORE DIES: Obit | Amelia's '02 Interview | Behind The Scenes w/ Dave Moore In '73 | Mpls. & MTM

Mother Pleads For Ice Anglers To Beware Of Carbon Monoxide Poisoning

January 26, 2017 11:32 AM By Mary McGuire
Filed Under: Carbon Monoxide Poisoning, Ice Fishing, Jared Johnson, Mary McGuire

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A heartbroken mother is speaking out Thursday to educate the public about the dangers of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Ice fishing is a popular hobby here in Minnesota, but a day on Leech Lake turned deadly for one man last year. Jared Johnson, 34, died while he was out ice fishing.

According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, propane devices used to heat the fish house were not ventilated and led to unsafe levels of carbon monoxide in the structure.

In recent years, 64 people have died of carbon monoxide poisoning in Minnesota.

Johnson’s mother, Denice Johnson, wants to make sure no other families experience that heartache.

She spoke out Thursday at the Minnesota Department of Public Safety for the first time since her son’s death. She was joined by fire, medical and DNR officials, all of whom offered life-saving ice fishing tips.

“This has destroyed his dad, it has broken me,” Denice Johnson said at the news conference. “It’s easy, not to expensive fix, it never needs to happen.”

For tips on how to reduce the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning, click here.

Carbon monoxide poisoning continues to be a deadly issue this year. Earlier this month, a woman was killed and four others were hospitalized while ice fishing in southern Minnesota.

