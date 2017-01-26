Coleman, Hodges Review Trump’s Sanctuary City Order

MARY TYLER MOORE DIES: Obit | Amelia's '02 Interview | Behind The Scenes w/ Dave Moore In '73 | Mpls. & MTM

January 26, 2017 8:30 AM
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Officials in the Twin Cities are reviewing President Donald Trump’s executive order that cuts funding for so-called sanctuary cities. They say the impact of the order is not yet clear.

St. Paul Mayor Chris Coleman says it applies to cities that willfully violate federal law. Coleman says St. Paul is not in violation. St. Paul and many other cities have ordinances that create a distinction between the duties of local law enforcement officers and those of federal immigration agents.

Across the river in Minneapolis, Mayor Betsy Hodges says the city attorney is reviewing the order. Hodges says the city’s separation ordinance makes all the people of Minneapolis safer because victims of crime, and witnesses to crime, are more likely to come forward if they’re not in danger of being deported.

  1. Nignogs At It Again (@NignogsA) says:
    January 26, 2017 at 8:51 am

    Armed robbers rapists and terrorists make the Socialist Welfare village a better place.

