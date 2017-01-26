Mall Of America’s Crayola Experience Hosts ‘Crayola After Dark’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Now, adults can channel their inner child at a “Craft and Sip” event at Mall of America.
The Crayola Experience, which allows kids to explore the world of color at Mall of America, is hosting monthly “Crayola After Dark” events.
The events run from 7 until 9:30 p.m.
The first event kicks off Thursday and the craft is a peacock-feather wine glass. Guests will put together the craft while enjoying food and drinks.
Tickets cost $30.
For more information on the schedule, or to purchase tickets, visit Crayola Experience online.