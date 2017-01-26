State Patrol Warns Truck Drivers To Clear Snow From Roofs

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol is reminding semi-truck drivers to clear snow off their roofs to prevent crashes.
They released a couple photos Thursday of a truck near Winona that was covered with a large amount of snow, which could easily have dislodged and struck another vehicle.
The state patrol says the driver, from Wisconsin, told deputies he thought the snow was light and soft, and did not pose a danger.
The driver was ticketed, and had to get a ladder and shovel to remove the snow before getting back on the road.
